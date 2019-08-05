Emperor Norton, The Far Meadow and more for Prog The Forest 2020

Emperor Norton, The FarMeadow, The Gift and Chambermusicbox have all been announced for next year's Prog The Forest charity prog gig which will take place at London's The Fiddler's Elbow venue on July 4.

This year's event, promoted by prog band Hat's Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, raised money for the World Land Trust, who are helping restore forests that have been lost to deforestation. Alongside HOGIA there were performances from Axiom, The Wood Deons and tAngerinecAt.

“We are extremely grateful to all the bands, the audience, The Fiddler’s Elbow team, our media supporters, London Prog Gigs and all the festival volunteers who helped make Prog The Forest on 6 July such a success.," Malcolm Galloway of HOGIA, who will be playing next year's event as well. "We raised £500, which has been donated to the World Land Trust to buy and protect 5 acres (over 20,000 square metres) of vulnerable forest, protecting wildlife, fighting climate change, and sustainably supporting local populations.

"Overall we had 25 musicians taking part, and all were an absolute pleasure to work with. I was delighted by the size, enthusiasm and stamina of the incredibly supportive audience. For me, it was one of the most joyful events I’ve had the privilege of being involved with.”

