Warmrain replace The Gift at Prog The Forest

British melodic proggers Warmrain have replaced The Gift at the forthcoming charity Prog The Forest show. The change has been blamed on an "unforeseen scheduling conflict."

“While we’re sorry that The Gift will not be playing, we’re delighted to welcome Warmrain to the bill, whose excellent debut album Back Above The Clouds featured on many prog fan’s top 2019 album lists," says festival organiser Chris Parkins.

“We’re sorry to disappoint our supporters, but assure them that we will be gigging extensively throughout the rest of the year," adds Mike Morton of The Gift.

This year's event takes place at Camden's Fiddlers Elbow pub on July 4 and features I Am The Manic Whale, The Far Meadow, Emperor Norton and The Chamber Music Box.

The event raises money for the World Land Trust, who are helping restore forests that have been lost to deforestation. Tickets for the all-day event are available here.