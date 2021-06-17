Prog The Forest reschedules to December

The charity prog festival Prog The Forest has announced that it has rescheduled to December 2021 due to the recent government announcement over the road out of lockdown.

The festival, which has already rescheduled several times due to the pandemic, was due to take place on July 10, which falls within the new date for proposed final easing of restrictions. It will now take place on December 5.

"Sadly the recent Government announcement forces us to delay Prog The Forest, which will now be held on Sunday 5th December," say the organisers. "Tickets remain valid for the new date, or a refund will be given on request."

Prog the Forest ’21 will feature Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge along with The Far Meadow, I Am The Manic Whale, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Emperor Norton and Warmrain.

The event is organised by Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, is a one day festival of progressive music at the famous Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, with profits to be donated to the World Land Trust.

"The World Land Trust buys threatened rain-forest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down," say organisers. "Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. We are aiming to be able to raise enough to protect at least an acre."