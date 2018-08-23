Bring Me The Horizon to tour North America and Australia in 2019

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a run of dates across North America and Australia for early next year.

The news comes just hours after the band revealed a UK and European tour along with release details of their new studio album amo and the single Mantra.

The North American run of shows will kick off at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on January 23 and wrap up with a set at The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on February 16.

They’ll then head over to Australia for three shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in April.

Speaking about the album, which will arrive on January 11, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes said: “amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion.

"It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”

A full tracklist for amo will be revealed in due course, while all the band’s tour dates can be seen below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.

Bring Me The Horizon 2018/19 tour dates

Nov 05: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 08: Berlin UFO Im Velodrome

Nov 09: Chemnitz Messe, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 12: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Forum, Italy

Nov 14: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 17: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 20: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 21: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 23: Birmingham Arena, UK

Nov 24: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Jan 23: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia