Bring Me The Horizon return with new track and album - reveal UK and Euro tour dates

Bring Me The Horizon have released a brand new single, announced the launch date for their new studio album, and given details on a UK and European tour.

The album is titled amo and will arrive on January 11, 2019, with the band revealing the first track from the record, Mantra, last night on BBC Radio 1. A stream of the song can be listened to below.

Bring Me The Horizon will head out on the road throughout November this year on a run that will take in a total of 19 dates under the First Love banner.

They’ll kick of at Stuttgart’s Schleyer-Halle on November 5 and wrap up with two shows at London’s Alexandra Palace on the 29 and 30 of the month.

Those pre-ordering amo before 3pm GMT on August 28 will receive priority access to tickets for the UK leg.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, August 31.

Last week, posters and flyers started to appear at locations around the world featuring the line: “Do You Wanna Start A Cult With Me?” which is the opening lyric to Mantra and yesterday the band teased a new image of frontman Oli Sykes.

Find the Bring Me The Horizon tour poster below along with the amo cover art. A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Bring Me The Horizon - amo

Bring Me The Horizon First Love UK and European 2018 tour

Nov 05: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 08: Berlin UFO Im Velodrome

Nov 09: Chemnitz Messe, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 12: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Forum, Italy

Nov 14: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 17: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 20: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 21: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 23: Birmingham Arena, UK

Nov 24: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace, UK