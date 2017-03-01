Blueneck release Hypnos video

Blueneck have released a video for their track Hypnos exclusively with Prog.

The song originally appeared on the duo of Duncan Attwood and guitarist Rich Sadler’s sixth album The Outpost, which launched via Denovali Records in November last year.

The video was shot, cut and directed by Lasse Hoile, who also created the artwork used for the album. He worked with the band previously on their fifth album King Nine – submitting beautiful photographs used in the packaging which were shot at various locations across the US.

Attwood tells Prog: The video was done by Lasse Hoile and is a nod to the works of HP Lovecraft. Blueneck’s recent album The Outpost has a recurring theme relating to the works of Lovecraft throughout and we all felt that it would be great to link the video to the album in some way.

“Lasse has also now started working on ideas for the artwork to Blueneck’s follow up to The Outpost which is now currently underway.”

Blueneck’s The Outpost is available to purchase via the Denovali online store on CD and vinyl, along with band’s other releases.

The Outpost cover

