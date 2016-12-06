Blueneck Release Free Christmas Album

West Country post rockers Blueneck have served up a free Christmas album for fans.

Simply titled Christmas, the six-track offering includes the band’s cover of Greg Lake’s perennial favourite I Believe In Father Christmas along with traditional Christmas tunes such as Silent Night and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Christmas is available from the band’s Bandcamp page.

Blueneck, who released their sixth album, The Outpost, through Denovali on November 26, also have their entire back catalogue available for just £19.60, which amounts to a saving of 30% for ten releases: Scars Of The Midwest, The Fallen Host, Repetitions, Epilogue, Ub2 Live, Low Live, Alpha, King Nine, Christmas and The Outpost.