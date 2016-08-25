Blue October postpone tour due to Home chart success

Blue October have postponed their German and UK tour to “get more traction” in the US after their album title song Home spent its 16th week in the country’s Top 40.

The Texas outfit had a number of shows scheduled next month in support of their eighth studio release, but they’ve pushed back the live dates until next March so they can capitalise on their domestic chart success over the coming weeks.

Frontman Justin Furstenfeld issued a video statement, saying: “I can’t believe Home is doing so well here in America. It’s amazing – we haven’t done anything like this since we were on a major label.

“Now we’re going to be pushing and working as hard as we possibly can to make it react even more in America, because then that translates to UK, Germany and overseas touring. So, unfortunately, we’re having to reschedule our UK and German dates for next March because we’re trying to build a foundation at radio so we can come over there more.

“The only way we can do that its to get more traction in America. Now we’re seeing that window open, the opportunities happening, we have to take it. We have to stay busy here in America in September so we can come over to see you guys more.”

He adds: “I hope I’m not upsetting you guys. I do apologise, but it’s good news in the long run, of us being able to tour across the world. Let’s see it as a positive, and we appreciate your love and support.”

The rescheduled dates can be found below.

Mar 01: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 02: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 03: Islington O2 Academy, UK

Mar 04: Islington O2 Academy, UK

Mar 06: Cologne Gloria Theater, Germany

Mar 07: Munich Technikum Kultabrik, Germany

Mar 08: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Mar 10: Frankfurt Gibson, Germany

