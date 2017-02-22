Solstafir announce new album Berdreyminn

Solstafir have announced that they’ll release their sixth album later this year.

Titled Berdreyminn, it’ll launch on May 26 via Season Of Mist and is the follow-up to 2014’s Otta.

A statement reads: “Solstafir are not like any other band. Their latest album Berdreyminn underscores this statement. As its title ‘dreamer,’ which means ‘a prophetic visionary,’ aptly describes, the four Icelanders have taken their already impressive evolution one step further.

“The band has continued to amalgamate haunting melodies, psychedelic phases, as well as strong undercurrents of classic rock and hard rock with echoes of their metal past. Yet Solstafir’s focus is not on style but pure emotion.

“Berdreyminn is eclectic by a conscious choice to make feelings audible and transform taste as well as texture to sound. Genre borders are not broken but simply ignored.

“Musical influences are gathered from a wide range of sources, re-arranged, and woven into new patterns. Melancholy, longing, anger, joy, pleasure, pain, and other emotions are fulling this album.”

Find the full tracklist and album artwork below.

The Berdreyminn cover

Solstafir Berdreyminn tracklist

Silfur-Refur Ísafold Hula Nárós Hvít Sæng Dýrafjörður Ambátt Bláfjall

Sólstafir unveil a gorgeous new live video as they discuss their new album