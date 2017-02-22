Big Big Train announce new album Grimspound

Big Big Train have announced details on their new album.

Titled Grimspound, their 10th record will arrive on April 28 and follows hot on the heels of 2016’s Folklore.

It’ll feature eight tracks, with vocalist David Longdon saying Big Big Train have progressed the band’s sound on the album.

He says: “Grimspound has followed on very swiftly from Folklore. We found ourselves with a wealth of new material and, with writing input from Danny, Rachel and Rikard, we have been able to move the band’s sound forward while building on all we have learnt over the last few years.

“We are determined to work hard and, as they say, make hay while the sun shines.”

Bassist Greg Spawton adds: “There is some complex music on this album, with extended instrumental sections alongside vocal passages.

“We had a lot of fun making the album and have pushed ourselves as progressive rock bands should.”

Judy Dyble adds vocals to “a song concerning the reported sightings of a ghostly apparition beside the cemetery gates in a quiet English village.”

And Longdon adds: “It’s the first time we have brought a non-band member into sing with us. It’s good to try new things so that we are not simply resting on our laurels. Nick and Rachel also sing some lead parts on this album, further adding to the mix of sounds and voices.”

Grimspound will launch on CD, 180g double vinyl, hi-resolution 24⁄ 96 download, standard resolution download and via streaming services.

Pre-orders will get underway from March 2.

Big Big Train will play three shows at London’s Cadogan Hall on September 29, 30 and October 1.

The Grimspound cover

Big Big Train Grimspound tracklist

Brave Captain On The Racing Line Experimental Gentlemen Meadowland Grimspound The Ivy Gate A Mead Hall In Winter As The Crow Flies

