Nightwish and Gojira to headline Bloodstock festival 2018

Bloodstock festival have announced that two of next year’s headliners will be Gojira and Nightwish. Gojira make their headline debut after wowing crowds last year on the main stage before Mastodon.

“We are excited and honoured to headline Bloodstock festival in 2018, one of our favourite festivals in the world,” say Gojira. “We had such a great time in 2016 with the Bloodstock crowd and are sure that 2018 will be even better. We are already planning what we can do to make it the most awesome Gojira show yet. We can’t wait!”

This is the first Nightwish UK live date announced since their headline show at Wembley Arena in December 2015.

“We can’t wait to hit the mighty Bloodstock festival in 2018,” say Nightwish. “By then we’ll be in full flight on our [retrospective] ‘Decades’ World Tour so expect an unusual setlist with a bit of nostalgia for the old fans, but some recent epics for the new. We will throw ourselves into it with everything we’ve got so be there!”

The announcement was made on the big screens on the Bloodstock main stage following Kreator before headliners Ghost. No word has been given on who the final 2018 headliner will be or when it will be announced.

This year’s Bloodstock festival sold out of weekend tickets (but day tickets are available) and is headlined by Amon Amarth, Ghost and Megadeth.

