Orphaned Land, Vola and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2018

Bloodstock organisers have revealed four more names who will play at this year’s festival.

The UK event will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy and Doro Pesch previously confirmed.

It’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by Orphaned Land, Vola, Jasta & Friends and Venom Inc.

Orphaned Land, who will release their new album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs on January 26, will headline the Sophie Lancaster stage on the Saturday. They’ll be joined on the same stage that day by Danish prog metal outfit Vola.

Jasta & Friends – led by Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta – have been booked for a Sunday slot on the Ronnie James Dio main stage.

Jasta will be joined by guest musicians throughout the set, and while many names are still to be announced, it’s been confirmed that Crowbar leader Kirk Windstein will be one of them.

Jasta says: “I’m beyond excited and honoured to have my first UK show with Jasta be at the mighty Bloodstock Festival!

“So many legends have graced the Bloodstock stages, we will channel their energy and give the fans a killer set with some special surprise guests!”

Venom Inc, meanwhile, will play the main stage on the Saturday.

Find everything you need to know about this year’s Bloodstock Festival, including tickets and the latest lineup details.

Bloodstock Open Air, Catton Hall, Derby - live review