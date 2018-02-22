Alestorm, Pallbearer and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2018

Bloodstock organisers have revealed further artists who will play at this year’s event.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land and At The Gates all previously confirmed.

Now it’s been announced that Alestorm, Pallbearer, Fahran and Doomsday Outlaw have been added to the bill.

Alestorm frontman Chris Bowes says: “Oh wow! It’s been 10 years since our debut album Captain Morgan’s Revenge came out and somehow, it’s also been 10 years since we last played Bloodstock Open Air!

“Let’s have a very silly party time, Englandshire. I promise we won’t be shite.”

Find everything you need to know about this year’s Bloodstock Festival, including tickets and the latest lineup details.

Fans are reminded that there are now only six days left to register for the festival’s deposit scheme.

Bloodstock festival 2018 tickets, lineup and band announcements