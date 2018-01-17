Bloodstock festival 2018 tickets, lineup and band announcements

Bloodstock festival 2018 is rolling into Catton Hall, Derbyshire this summer for the biggest heavy metal weekend of the year. Taking place on August 10-12, the denim and leather extravaganza will be headlined by Judas Priest, Gojira and Nightwish, with many more bands due to be announced over the coming months.

Bloodstock weekend tickets are available now for £152 (including booking fee). There is also an instalment plan available for £36 a month until July 2.

Child tickets (ages 4-11) are available for £39 (including booking fee).

Campervan and VIP tickets are currently sold out. Day tickets are expected to go on sale later this year.

Last year’s Bloodstock festival sold out in advance, so move fast!

Bands announced for Bloodstock festival so far

Friday

Bloodbath

Doro

Emperor

Ingested

Judas Priest

Kamelot

Memoriam

Mortishead

Sangre

Suicidal Tendencies

Wednesday 13

Saturday

Combichrist

Dead Label

Exhorder

Gojira

Orden Ogan

Orphaned Land

Septicflesh

Venom Inc

VOLA

Voyager

Weight Of The Tide

Sunday

Act Of Defiance

Amaranthe

At The Gates

Devildriver

Fozzy

Jasta And Friends

King Leviathan

Mantar

Mr. Big

Nightwish

Watain

