Bloodstock festival 2018 tickets, lineup and band announcements

Bloodstock festival 2018 is rolling into Catton Hall, Derbyshire this summer for the biggest heavy metal weekend of the year. Taking place on August 10-12, the denim and leather extravaganza will be headlined by Judas Priest, Gojira and Nightwish, with many more bands due to be announced over the coming months.
Bloodstock weekend tickets are available now for £152 (including booking fee). There is also an instalment plan available for £36 a month until July 2.
Child tickets (ages 4-11) are available for £39 (including booking fee).
Campervan and VIP tickets are currently sold out. Day tickets are expected to go on sale later this year.
Last year’s Bloodstock festival sold out in advance, so move fast!
Bands announced for Bloodstock festival so far
Friday
Bloodbath
Doro
Emperor
Ingested
Judas Priest
Kamelot
Memoriam
Mortishead
Sangre
Suicidal Tendencies
Wednesday 13
Saturday
Combichrist
Dead Label
Exhorder
Gojira
Orden Ogan
Orphaned Land
Septicflesh
Venom Inc
VOLA
Voyager
Weight Of The Tide
Sunday
Act Of Defiance
Amaranthe
At The Gates
Devildriver
Fozzy
Jasta And Friends
King Leviathan
Mantar
Mr. Big
Nightwish
Watain
