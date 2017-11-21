Bloodbath, Doro, Septicflesh and Fozzy announced for Bloodstock festival 2018

Bloodstock have announced four more bands for the 2018 festival.

Headlining the Sophie Lancaster stage on Friday night (alongside previously announced Sophie headliners Watain) is the German metal legend Doro.

Three bands have been announced for the main stage across the weekend, including Swedish death metallers Bloodbath for the Friday afternoon. The supergroup featuring members of Paradise Lost, Opeth and Katatonia recently headlined Damnation festival, but will be making their way to Catton Hall next year.

“After eight years, our time has come to put the blood back in Bloodstock!” says guitarist Anders Nyström.

Joining Bloodbath on the main stage are Greek symphonic death metallers Septicflesh on the Saturday and Chris Jericho-led hard rockers Fozzy on the Sunday.

These four bands join the previously announced headliners Judas Priest, Gojira and Nightwish, as well as Nails, Devildriver, Memoriam and more.

