At The Gates, Exhorder and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2018

Bloodstock organisers have revealed four more artists who will appear at this year’s festival.

The UK event will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch and Orphaned Land all previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that At The Gates, Exhorder, Weight Of The Tide and Sangre will join the ever-growing lineup.

At The Gates will take to the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Sunday, influential New Orleans veterans Exhorder will play the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the Saturday, while Weight Of The Tide and Sangre also claim slots on the Sophie Stage.

The latest lineup poster can be seen below.

