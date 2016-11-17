Black Star Riders detail 3rd album Heavy Fire

Black Star Riders have given further details on their third album Heavy Fire.

They previously announced the title along with a UK and Ireland tour which will take place in March 2017 – now the band have revealed that the follow-up to 2015’s The Killer Instinct will launch on February 3.

See the full tracklist and album cover art below.

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick says: “Angst, passion, power, glory, love, truth, lies, loyalty – questions that begged to be answered. There’s a guitar army coming – and it’s bringing the heavy fire.”

Guitarist Scott Gorham adds: “Not many new bands get to record three albums these days. Without doubt this is Black Star Riders’ best album so far.

“We had a great time recording it and can’t wait to play the new songs live on tour in March.”

Heavy Fire was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and it’ll be released via Nuclear Blast. It’s available for pre-order.

The Heavy Fire cover art

Black Star Riders Heavy Fire tracklist

Heavy Fire When The Night Comes In Dancing With The Wrong Girl Who Rides The Tiger Cold War Love Testify Or Say Goodbye Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed True Blue Kid Ticket To Rise Letting Go Of Me

Black Star Riders 2017 UK and Ireland tour

Mar 02: Cardiff Tramshed – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 03: Wrexham William Aston Hall – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 04: Dublin Academy – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 05: Belfast Limelight – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 06: Inverness Ironworks – with Gun and the Amorettes

Mar 08: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 ABC – co-headline with Gun plus Backyard Babies

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 11: Leeds O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 12: Manchester O2 Ritz – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 15: Norwich UEA – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 17: London O2 Kentish Town Forum – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Institute – with Backyard Babies and Gun

Mar 19: Bournemouth O2 Academy

