Bruce Springsteen to receive Freedom Medal from Obama

Bruce Springsteen has been awarded the Presidential Medal Of Freedom by US President Barack Obama.

The Boss is among the latest round of people to be given the honour, with this year’s honourees also including Diana Ross, sports stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan, television personality Ellen DeGeneres, comedian Lorne Michaels and actors Tom Hanks, Robert Redford and Cicely Tyson.

The current version of the Presidential Medal Of Freedom was established by President John F Kennedy and is “presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours.”

President Obama says: “The Presidential Medal Of Freedom is not just our nation’s highest civilian honour, it’s a tribute to the idea that all of us, no matter where we come from, have the opportunity to change this country for the better.

“From scientists, philanthropists and public servants to activists, athletes, and artists – these 21 individuals have helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way.”

The awards will be presented at the White House on November 22, with the ceremony being streamed live online.

This week it was revealed that Springsteen had to be rescued by bikers in New Jersey when his motorcycle broke down.

Springsteen launched an audio companion to his autobiography Born To Run last month in the shape of Chapter And Verse.

Bruce Springsteen Australia and New Zealand tour 2017

Jan 22: Perth Arena, Australia

Jan 25: Perth Arena, Australia

Jan 27: Perth Arena, Australia

Jan 30: Hindmarsh Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 02: Melbourne AAMi park, Australia

Feb 04: Melbourne AAMi park, Australia

Feb 07: Sydney Olympic Park Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 09: Sydney Olympic Park Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 11: Mount Macedon Hanging Rock, Australia

Feb 14: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 16: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 21: Chritchurch Ami Stadium, New Zealand

Feb 25: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

