Black Stone Cherry launch Shakin’ My Cage lyric video

Black Stone Cherry have released a lyric video for their track Shakin’ My Cage.

The song features on the band’s fifth studio album Kentucky, which launched in April this year.

The band are currently on their way to the UK for a run of shows in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain.

Speaking of the run of shows, Black Stone Cherry said: “We have been very fortunate to play some incredible shows in the UK the past few years. After headlining two arena tours and being a part of some amazing festivals, we wanted to bring it back to an atmosphere that we know our fans will enjoy and truly deserve.

“This tour is a way for us to bring the show to them and to play venues that allow us to deliver a very special night featuring two sets of music, like we’ve never done before. No other bands – just the four of us and our fans.

“We are truly thrilled to bring this unique Black Stone Cherry experience to the UK. We have never done anything like this before and we knew the UK was the only place to do it. That’s all we’re gonna say about it.”

Black Stone Cherry release a video for The Rambler in July.

Black Stone Cherry 2016 UK tour

Nov 19: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 21: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 22: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 25: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Nov 27: Newcastle City Hall

Nov 28: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 30: Brighton Dome

Dec 01: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Dec 02: Bristol Colston Hall

Dec 04: Trecco Planet Rockstock

Dec 05: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 06: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 08: Norwich UEA

