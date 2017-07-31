Black Country Communion return with new album and tour

Black Country Communion have announced that their long-awaited fourth album will be out later this year.

The lineup of vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes, drummer Jason Bonham, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and guitarist and vocalist Joe Bonamassa will release BCCIV on September 22 via Mascot Records.

It will be their first album since 2013’s Afterglow and comes after they announced their comeback in April last year after disbanding shortly after the release of their third album due to differing career priorities between Hughes and Bonamassa.

Bonamassa says: “I just felt the time was right for Black Country Communion to go back into the studio and write and record a new album.

“When I contacted Glenn, Derek and Jason, they immediately agreed to give it shot. The timing was right.”

Hughes adds: “We had around four months to write this album and I think the results speak for themselves.

“All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums, however, the new album is more of a progression as we wanted to be careful not to repeat the previous albums.”

He continues: “A lot has happened since we last recorded Aferglow, so, in many ways, the new album shows Black Country Communion with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you’re looking for a folk album, this ain’t the one.”

The band have also confirmed that they’ll play two UK shows in early January in support of the record. They’ll perform at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall on January 2 and London’s Hammersmith Apollo on January 4.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, August 4 via Ticketmaster.

Find the BCCIV cover art and tracklist below.

Black Country Communion BCCIV tracklist

Collide Over My Head The Last Song For My Resting Place Sway The Cove The Crow Wanderlust Love Remains Awake When The Morning Comes

