Billy Howerdel releases video for brand new single Selfish Hearts

By ( ) published

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel will release his debut solo album What Normal Was in June

Billy Howerdel
(Image credit: Billy Howerdel)

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a brand new video for his latest solo single, Selfish Hearts, which you can watch below.

Howerdel has been releasing a new song a week in the run up to the release of his debut solo album What Was Normal which will be released through Alchemy Recordings/BMG on June 10.

“No matter how many different track listings I tried, Selfish Hearts always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was,” Howerdel says of the track. “Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. Selfish Hearts does that for me.”

What Was Normal channels his own early musical influences, which Guitar World says "treads a line between Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails…” (Howerdel was inspired by seeing Pink Floyd at the Giants Stadium in New York to seek out a career in music) and also draws comparisons with Depeche ModeThe Cure and Talk Talk.

Howerdel will kick off a US summer tour in June which includes an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and two shows where Howerdel finds himself on the same bill as his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan, who will be performing with Puscifer.

Howerdel has previously released videos for Poison Flowers.

Pre-order What Normal Was.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.