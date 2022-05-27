Billy Howerdel releases video for brand new single Selfish Hearts

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a brand new video for his latest solo single, Selfish Hearts, which you can watch below.

Howerdel has been releasing a new song a week in the run up to the release of his debut solo album What Was Normal which will be released through Alchemy Recordings/BMG on June 10.

“No matter how many different track listings I tried, Selfish Hearts always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was,” Howerdel says of the track. “Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. Selfish Hearts does that for me.”

What Was Normal channels his own early musical influences, which Guitar World says "treads a line between Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails…” (Howerdel was inspired by seeing Pink Floyd at the Giants Stadium in New York to seek out a career in music) and also draws comparisons with Depeche Mode, The Cure and Talk Talk.

Howerdel will kick off a US summer tour in June which includes an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and two shows where Howerdel finds himself on the same bill as his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan, who will be performing with Puscifer.

Howerdel has previously released videos for Poison Flowers.

Pre-order What Normal Was.