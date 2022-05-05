Billy Howerdel releases video for Poison Flowers

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel will release his debut solo album What Normal Was in June

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a brand new video for his debut solo single, Poison Flowers, which you can watch below. Howerdfel had previously released a visualizer for the single.

It comes as Howerdel announces that he will release his debut solo album What Was Normal through Alchemy Recordings/BMG on June 10.

"This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would’ve made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar, just in 2022,” Howerdel explains. “It’s that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak."

Howerdel's new solo music channels his own early musical influences, which Guitar World says "treads a line between Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails…” (Howerdel was inspired to seek out a career in music having seen Pink Floyd at the Giants Stadium in New York) and also draws comparisons with Depeche Mode, The Cure and Talk Talk.

Howerdel will kick off a US summer tour in June which includes an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and two shows where Howerdel finds himself on the same bill as his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan, who will be performing with Puscifer.

Pre-order What Normal Was.

