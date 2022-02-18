Billy Howerdel releases trailer for debut solo single

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel will release debut solo single Poison Flowers in March

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a short video trailer for his upcoming debut solo single Poison Flowers, which you can watch below. Poison Flowers is released through Alchemy Recordings/BMG on March 4. A full debut album will follow.

“This new album was birthed while on tour with A Perfect Circle," Howerdel explains. "A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album."

Ahead of that Howerdel, who was inspired to seek out a career in music having seen Pink Floyd at the Giants Stadium in New York, will make his live solo debut with a show at #Happens Las Vegas on February 23, which also forms part of thevenue's opening night party.

Howerdel will be joined by a crack band including Josh Freese (Guns N'Roses/Nine Inch Nails), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark).

Pre-save Poison Flowers.

