Big Big Train sign new multi-album deal with InsideOut Music

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have announced that they have signed a new multi-album record deal with prog-centric label InsideOut Music.

The band have been working in recording in Trieste, Italy, where new lead vocalist Alberto Bravin is based, on material for their next album, which is expected to be released in early 2024. You can watch a video teaser featuring new music below.

Big Big Train have long-released their albums on their own English Electric Recordings label going back to 2007's The Difference Machine. The band will continue to run the label and expect to commence a re-issue campaign for previous studio BBT albums in late 2024.

"We have ambitious plans for Big Big Train and are very pleased to have signed this deal with InsideOut," says mainman Greg Spawton. "Having run our own record label for a lengthy period, it’s clear that the music industry has changed enormously in recent years and we believe that we are best positioned to grow BBT further by becoming an InsideOut band. Over the last decade we had received offers from various labels. When we considered the different options, signing up with the premier label for progressive music was the logical choice. We’re very excited about this new era for the band and working with InsideOut/Sony.”

“It’s an absolute thrill for me that Big Big Train has become an InsideOut band," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. Over the years, previously as member of Spock’s Beard and more recently alongside Neal Morse and Ross Jennings, I’ve worked extensively with Thomas Waber and his team at InsideOut/Sony. From experience I know that there is no better label for Big Big Train to be working with. It’s wonderful to join a roster that includes the biggest names in the prog genre such as Dream Theater, Steve Hackett, Jethro Tull, Kansas, Devin Townsend and Yes. We’ve got a lot of new Big Big Train music in the works and with InsideOut’s unrivalled reach across the progressive rock world we hope to reach plenty of folks who may not be familiar with us yet.”

"We have been in talks with the band for a while and are happy that we can finally announce our partnership," says label boss Thomas Waber. "Big Big Train have been proudly carrying the flag for progressive music, and we look forward to helping them on their very bright journey ahead. We are all excited to be stepping on board this particular train!"

Big Big Train undertake their most extensive ever tour in August and September this year. You can see the date below.

Big Big Train European Tour 2023

Aug 26: Zotertemeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Netherlands

Aug 27: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Aug 28: Gothernberg Stora Teatern, Sweden

Aug 29: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Aug 30: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Swden

Aug 31: Copenhagen Viften, Denmark

Sep 02: Novara 2 Days + 1 Festival, Italy

Sep 03: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 05: Reichenbach Neuberinhaus, Germany

Sep 06: Cologne Carlswek Victoria, Germany

Sep 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Sep 08: Stuttgart Mozart-Saal, Germany

Sep 10: Edinburgh Queen's Hall, UK

Sep 11: Birmingham Town Hall, UK

Sep 12: London Cadogan Hall, UK

Sep 13: London Cadogan Hall, UK

Get tickets.