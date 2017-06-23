Bent Knee take flight in Terror Bird studio video

Bent Knee have released studio footage showing them performing their track Terror Bird.

It’s the first song on the band’s new album Land Animal, which launched today (June 23) via InsideOut Music.

Speaking previously about the track, violinist Chris Baum said: “We all have an idea in our heads of how a good person thinks and feels.

“Good people feel sad when hearing about tragedies, angry when reading about injustices and happy for other’s successes. But sometimes our brains fail to meet our own standards and slump into an apathetic mush instead.

“Terror Bird is about fighting our natural inclination to become indifferent toward the world around us. In a globalised, hyper-connected society, it’s a problem we wrestle with now more than ever.”

Land Animal is now available to purchase. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Bent Knee Land Animal tracklist

Terror Bird Hole Holy Ghost Insides In These Hands Land Animal Time Deer Belly Side Up The Well Boxes (.)

