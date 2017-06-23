Watch lyric video for Tesseract's brand new track Smile

Tesseract have released a lyric video for their brand new track titled Smile.

It’s been launched to coincide with the start of their North American tour with Megadeth and Meshuggah which gets under way at the Tags Summerstage, in Big Flats, New York, later tonight (June 23).

Speaking about the track, vocalist Daniel Tompkins says: “Lyrically, Smile carries a strong and forward sense of irony as we explore and darkest side of the human condition. The song will witness the manifestation of an ‘entity.’

“Consciousness survives through constant manipulation only to propagate pessimism and hopelessness. Our entity observes, consumes and evolves, bearing witness to human existence, mimicking our presence in colossal form.”

The track was recorded in the UK and produced by Acle Kahney, with the band describing Smile as their most collaborative song in recent times.

Bassist Amos Williams adds: “We chose this track as although it is part of a greater theme, and is in fact towards the end of a story arc, it stands alone very well.

“We have a solid idea of where we would like to take this track on the next album as it is in no way finished. It is merely one step in a journey.

“The verses and choruses stand very far apart from each other. There is a tension we wished to build through a minimalist approach, with small phrases that repeat against accompanying parts of different lengths.

“These undulate, seemingly getting lost against the nonconventional phrasing of the drums. All this is nothing new to Tesseract fans, but this time we have looked to really align the lyrical and musical messages.”

Following their run of North American shows, Tesseract will return to Europe with a set at Bristol’s ArcTanGent festival on August 19. Find a full list of the band’s live shows below.

Jun 23: Big Flats Tags Summerstage, NY

Jun 24: Montebello Rockfest, QC

Jun 25: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 27: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jun 28: Portsmouth Pavilion, VA

Jun 29: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Jun 30: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Jul 01: Indianapolis The Emerson Theater, IN

Jul 02: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica, OH

Jul 05: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Jul 06: Memphis The Hi Tone Cafe, TN

Jul 07: St Charles Family Arena, MO

Jul 08: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Jul 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Jul 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jul 12: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

Jul 13: Amityville Revolution Bar And Music Hall, NY

Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, UK

Oct 06: Baarlo JC Sjiwa, Netherlands

Oct 08: Baarlo Prog Power Festival, Netherlands

Oct 13: Moscow Volta, Russia

Oct 14: St Petersburg Opera, Russia

