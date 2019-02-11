Bent Knee share video for Land Animal track Boxes

Bent Knee have shared a video for their new single Boxes.

The song features on the Boston-based outfit’s latest album Land Animal, which came out in June 2017 via InsideOut Music, with the band launching the Brett McLoughlin-directed promo to coincide with the start of their UK and European tour with Haken.

Those dates will get under way on Friday night (February 15) at Academy 3 in Manchester and conclude with a set at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on March 16.

In a statement about Boxes, Bent Knee say: “When memory becomes tainted, what remains of the self? Boxes focuses on our collective fear of dementia – how we cling to our fading, distorted memories as we age.

“When filmmaker Brett McLoughlin approached the band about directing a video for the song, we jumped on the chance to bring a visual representation of the track to life.

“His team did a spectacular job. The result is a haunting, melancholic dreamscape that marries beautifully to the music.”

Find a full list of Bent Knee’s upcoming live shows below.

Bent Knee 2019 European tour

Feb 15: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK

Feb 17: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gerahrlich, Germany

Feb 22: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 26: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Feb 27: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 28: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 02: Wien Szene, Austria

Mar 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Mar 04: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Mar 06: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Mar 12: Madrid Mon Live, Spain

Mar 13: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Mar 14: paris La Maroquinerie, France

Mar 15: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK