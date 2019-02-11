Bent Knee share video for Land Animal track Boxes

Bent Knee have shared a video for their new single Boxes.
The song features on the Boston-based outfit’s latest album Land Animal, which came out in June 2017 via InsideOut Music, with the band launching the Brett McLoughlin-directed promo to coincide with the start of their UK and European tour with Haken.
Those dates will get under way on Friday night (February 15) at Academy 3 in Manchester and conclude with a set at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on March 16.
In a statement about Boxes, Bent Knee say: “When memory becomes tainted, what remains of the self? Boxes focuses on our collective fear of dementia – how we cling to our fading, distorted memories as we age.
“When filmmaker Brett McLoughlin approached the band about directing a video for the song, we jumped on the chance to bring a visual representation of the track to life.
“His team did a spectacular job. The result is a haunting, melancholic dreamscape that marries beautifully to the music.”
Find a full list of Bent Knee’s upcoming live shows below.
Bent Knee 2019 European tour
Feb 15: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK
Feb 17: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gerahrlich, Germany
Feb 22: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Feb 26: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Feb 27: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 28: Budapest A38, Hungary
Mar 02: Wien Szene, Austria
Mar 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Mar 04: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Mar 06: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Mar 12: Madrid Mon Live, Spain
Mar 13: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain
Mar 14: paris La Maroquinerie, France
Mar 15: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK