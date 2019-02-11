Trending

Bent Knee share video for Land Animal track Boxes

Bent Knee release video for their new single Boxes to coincide with the start of their UK and European tour with Haken

Bent Knee

Bent Knee have shared a video for their new single Boxes.

The song features on the Boston-based outfit’s latest album Land Animal, which came out in June 2017 via InsideOut Music, with the band launching the Brett McLoughlin-directed promo to coincide with the start of their UK and European tour with Haken.

Those dates will get under way on Friday night (February 15) at Academy 3 in Manchester and conclude with a set at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on March 16.

In a statement about Boxes, Bent Knee say: “When memory becomes tainted, what remains of the self? Boxes focuses on our collective fear of dementia – how we cling to our fading, distorted memories as we age. 

“When filmmaker Brett McLoughlin approached the band about directing a video for the song, we jumped on the chance to bring a visual representation of the track to life.

“His team did a spectacular job. The result is a haunting, melancholic dreamscape that marries beautifully to the music.”

Find a full list of Bent Knee’s upcoming live shows below.

Bent Knee 2019 European tour
Feb 15: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK
Feb 17: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gerahrlich, Germany
Feb 22: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Feb 26: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Feb 27: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 28: Budapest A38, Hungary
Mar 02: Wien Szene, Austria
Mar 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Mar 04: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Mar 06: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Mar 12: Madrid Mon Live, Spain
Mar 13: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain
Mar 14: paris La Maroquinerie, France
Mar 15: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

