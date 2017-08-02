Bent Knee share live studio video for The Well

Bent Knee have released a live studio video for their track The Well.

The song appears on the Boston art rock outfit’s fourth studio album Land Animal, which arrived in June via InsideOut Music.

Bent Knee previously released the tracks Time Deer and Terror Bird from the follow-up to 2016’s Say So.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Ben Levin told Prog: “The Well is about global warming. Is what I am doing on this earth valuable enough to justify my carbon footprint?

“This summer we drove almost 40,000 miles. We kept filling up the tank. We’d seen a deer that had been smashed by buses. I can’t even count how many animal corpses I saw on the side of the road.

“These roads are dividing habitats. How can you not drive if you want to tour?”

Land Animal is said to be about “twists and turns that capture the reality of life in the 21st Century – a reality of people and nations in the midst of tumultuous change.”

Vocalist and violinist Chris Baum explained: “Each song on Land Animal tells the story of human survival in its own way. As complex social issues and technological breakthroughs continue to shape our evolution as a species, they echo our early efforts to step foot on to land.”

Bent Knee have been nominated in the Best Video and International Band categories at this year’s Progressive Music Awards, which will be held on September 14 at the Underglobe in London.

