Behemoth unleash video for blistering new single Wolves Ov Siberia

Behemoth have released a video for their new single Wolves Ov Siberia.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which is set to launch on October 5 via Nuclear Blast and follows censored and uncensored promos for God = Dog.

Speaking about the album title, vocalist and guitarist Nergal said: “It doesn't get more blasphemous than this. It's a verse from the Bible – it’s actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it's sacrilege to the extreme.”

The band will be holding an in-store signing event at HMV's Oxford Street store in London on October 5. Details of how to get involved are on the HMV website.

There's also a separate, exclusive launch event taking place on the same day – tickets can be obtained through limited-edition album pre-orders through the Nuclear Blast Store.

Behemoth will head out on tour in support of the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist across the UK and Europe early next year.

Find details below.

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest

1. Solve

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = Dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagula

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK