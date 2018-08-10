Behemoth share censored video for God = Dog

Behemoth have released a censored version of their video for new single God = Dog.

The band premiered the track last week and revealed it'll feature on their upcoming album I Loved You At Your Darkest – out on October 5 via Nuclear Blast.

Watch the clean version below.

Speaking about the album title, vocalist and guitarist Nergal said: “It's a verse from the Bible. It's actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it's sacrilege to the extreme.”

Behemoth will head out on tour in support of the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist across the UK and Europe early next year.

Referring to the UK leg, Nergal said: “Albion! It is with the utmost thrill we are announcing our triumphant return to your shores with the new music, new production and new strength!

“We hope to see our UK legions to join those libations and celebrate magick and musick with us! Hail Satan!”

The band will be holding an in-store signing event at HMV's Oxford Street store in London on October 5. Details of how to get involved are on the HMV website.

There is also a separate, exclusive launch event taking place on the same day – tickets can be obtained through limited-edition album pre-orders through the Nuclear Blast Store.

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK