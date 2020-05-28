Behemoth share video for their ferocious live version of A Forest

Behemoth have released a live video showing them covering The Cure’s classic track A Forest.

A video for the single was released earlier this month, with the song set to appear on Behemoth’s A Forest EP, which will be released tomorrow (May 29).

The live footage was captured in Helsinki on the last night of their tour with Slipknot and features Shining’s Niklas Kvarforth, who trades vocals with Behemoth’s Nergal.

Speaking about the track, Nergal said: “Covering music outside of metal is a challenge covering legendary music is an even greater challenge. That is what drove us throughout this process.

“A lot of bands try it and a lot of bands fail. Subjectively, I love the outcome and it ranks amongst my favourite Behemoth covers alongside Killing Joke’s Total Invasion and Siekiera’s Ludzie Wschodu.”

Along with A Forest, the new EP will include two new Behemoth songs, Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha and Evoe.

Nergal explained: “The tracks act as a continuation on from I Loved You At Your Darkest – no more, no less. We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!”

Behemoth: A Forest EP

1. A Forest (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

2. A Forest (Live from Merry Christless, Warsaw)

3. Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha

4. Evoe