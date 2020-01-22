The best Slipknot merch 2020: essential gear for any dedicated Maggot

It's was five long years since Slipknot last graced us with an album, but finally in August 2019, the 18-legged Iowan chaos machine returned with the awesome We Are Not Your Kind. Brimming with trademark riffs, clattering percussion, weird electronics and out and out oddness, the band’s sixth album was well worth the wait and fully loaded with their best songs in years.

Global adulation, number ones and seminal festival headline sets followed in the album's wake. Right now the band is on a triumphant tour around the UK, bringing tracks from WANYK and beyond to life in their typically raw style.

If you've seen a show already, or you're warming up your neck for a gig later in the tour, what better time than now to update your wardrobe, boost your vinyl collection and scare fellow holiday goers with some of the best Slipknot merch?

We’ve scoured the web for t-shirts, hoodies, trainers, We Are Not Your Kind album bundles and masks, guitars and even a bonkers Corey Taylor beach towel...

The best Slipknot merch you can buy right now

(Image credit: EMP)

1. We Are Not Your Kind album bundles

With the long-awaited sixth album ready to hit your headphones, there's loads of cool Slipknot merch bundles to snap up. If you're an audiophile we’d recommend you get We Are Not Your Kind on vinyl, so why not splash out and get this hoodie, double LP and We Are Not Your Kind patch bundle while you're at it? Bundles are also available with CD, t-shirt and long-sleeve tee options , too.

Reason to buy: It's the awesome new Slipknot album, duh

Today's best Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind vinyl bundle deals Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind... EMP UK £69.99 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: Etsy)

2. We Are Not Your Kind masks

No Slipknot show is authentic unless it’s swarming with fans adorned in their own versions of the band's infamous masks - and a boiler suit if they're doing it right. You don't have to be a dab hand at mask making to show your appreciation, there are plenty of sellers online who make quality replicas of the band's most iconic monikers, and We Are Not Your Kind models are already springing up, like these Corey Taylor and V-Man masks.

If there are holes in your Slipknot merch collection, why not go way back and bag this warped Corey Taylor Vol 3 mask and Shawn Crahan's creepy clown mask from the early days.

Reason to buy: So you can dress up like the band

Today's best Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind mask deals VMAN NEW MASK Slipknot We Are... Etsy UK £123.09 View Deal Corey Taylor We Are Not Your... Etsy UK £213.88 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: EMP)

3. Slipknot Furious Goat hoodie

Live, breathe, eat and wear Slipknot 24/7, 365 this winter by adding a toasty new item of Slipknot merch to your collection. You're spoiled for choice when it comes to hoodies, but this ace zip-up featuring the band's logo out front and a pretty sinister-looking goat on the back takes our fancy.

Reason to buy: Because it’s the GOAT

Today's best Slipknot Furious Goat hoodie deals Slipknot - Furious Goat -... EMP UK £37.99 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: Etsy)

4. Corey Taylor beach towel

It can be difficult showing your metal loyalties while on holiday: sun and black band tees don't really mix (and they’re bloody hot). However, the answer lies in this awesome Corey-Taylor-Funko-flipping-the-bird beach towel that'll show off your metal cred while ideally keeping a few sun loungers either side free in the process.

Reason to buy: Give other swimmers the finger

Today's best Corey Taylor beach towel deals Corey Taylor beach towel Etsy UK £36.11 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Slipknot Day Of The Gusano Blu-ray

The Iowans have no shortage of live documents, with at least one album and/or DVD following each album. But it's their most recent Day Of The Gusano outing, celebrating their first ever show in Mexico City, that captures the full extravagance and chaos of the Knotfest experience. And of course, a gig of this calibre deserves to be watched in Blu-ray quality with top audio.

Reason to buy: The latest and ultimate ‘Knot live experience

Today's best Slipknot Day Of The Gusano Live Blu-ray deals 18 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Slipknot: Day Of The Gusano -... Amazon £12.62 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: EMP)

6. EMP Signature Collection Slipknot trainers

It's easy enough to get the top half of your body covered in Slipknot merch, but what about the bottom? Luckily there are tons of cool shorts, leggings and even socks out there, while these gnarly EMP Signature Collection high-top trainers are an absolute must for looking the part and giving you added spring during the important 'Jump the fuck up' segment of every show. The trainers feature awesome Slipknot graphics, including the tribal 'S' logo on the rear, plus a rubber toe cap and reinforced heel for added durability in the pit.

Reason to buy: Keep your feet looking sic

Today's best Slipknot EMP Signature Collection trainers deals Slipknot - EMP Signature... EMP UK £41.99 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Lullaby Versions of Slipknot

Of course you want to introduce your Mini Maggots to Slipknot as soon as possible, but perhaps the full-on versions of People = Shit and (sic) might be a bit too much when they're super young. With that in mind, these reimagined lullaby versions of Duality, Left Behind and other Slipknot classic are the perfect way to get the kids into some decent music while helping them (and you) get off to sleep.

Reason to buy: Indoctrinate your kids without waking them up

Today's best Lullaby Versions of Slipknot deals Lullaby Versions of Slipknot Amazon £7.73 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Slipknot plectrum pack

Braving the front of a Slipknot show is a rite of passage for Maggots around the world, and of course there's the chance of catching a pick, drum stick or flying DJ in the process. If, however, you prefer to enjoy the Nine from a safe distance but still want to bag yourself a Slipknot plectrum, this pack of nine picks complete with autographs is the sensible fan’s choice.

Reason to buy: Own band picks without risking the pit

Today's best Slipknot Pick Pack of 9 deals Slipknot guitar pick plectrum... Amazon £5.99 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: Fender)

9. Fender Squier Jim Root Telecaster

The iconic Fender Telecaster might not be the first guitar that comes to mind when you think of Jim Root’s face-melting riffs, but it’s his go-to axe when the going gets heavy. His signature Squier Tele is the ultimate item of Slipknot merch – it doesn’t cost the earth and it’s rigged with passive humbuckers and mahogany body to help you sound like the Slipknot shredder. The guitar also features a flatter, 12-inch fingerboard radius to enable more extreme bends and fret gymnastics. Ignoring the Jim Root connection for a second, this is simply a great looking rock and metal guitar at a great price.

Reason to buy: Play like Jim for less

Today's best Squier Jim Root Telecaster deals Squier Jim Root Telecaster,... Amazon £464.02 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: EMP)

10. Devil In I t-shirt

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to Slipknot tees, whether it's album covers, goats, band shots, rotting goats, bespoke designs or really evil goats. This cinema poster-inspired Devil In I option is our pick though, evoking horror movie feelings before you've even seen the track's NSFW video. Utterly glorious, and not a goat in sight.

Reason to buy: You’ll love the horror movie poster vibe

Today's best Slipknot The Devil In I T-Shirt deals Slipknot The Devil in I... Amazon £20.99 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: EMP)

11. Slipknot hockey jersey

Hockey jerseys are an increasingly popular band merch item, especially when a hoodie seems too heavy and a t-shirt isn’t warm enough. Baggy hockey jerseys are super comfy as well as having space for loads of cool detail. Emblazoned with ‘95 (the year Slipknot formed) and Des Moines on the back, there’s no mistaking the nonograms on the sleeves and the iconic tribal 'S' on the front. This is Slipknot merch turned up to 11.

Reason to buy: It look ace and feels comfortable

Today's best Slipknot Des Moines deals Slipknot Des Moines Hooded... Amazon £46.19 View Deal Show More Deals

(Image credit: EMP)

11. Slipknot backpack

So you've bought all this great Slipknot merch, but how are you going to carry it around? Simple solution: get your paws on a Slipknot backpack and, not only have you got the whole set, but you’ve got something to keep your whole collection in (ok, maybe not the guitar). Plus we're stingy, and we’re likely to take a backpack to a gig and keep our hoodie in it rather than pay for the cloakroom.

Reason to buy: Carry your mask and boiler suit to the show

Today's best Slipknot Backpack deals Reduced Price Slipknot Iowa (Skate Bag)... Amazon £39.99 £25.96 View Deal Show More Deals

Check out more Slipknot merch: Slipknot’s legendary Download 2009 headline set features on the fantastic (sic)nesses DVD. Raise your glass during Psychosocial with this killer Slipknot pint glass, while this acid wash Slipknot hoodie is mad and frankly gross enough to be approved by any fellow fan.