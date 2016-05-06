Beartooth stream Loser

Beartooth have made their track Loser available to stream.

The song is lifted from their upcoming album Aggressive, due out on June 3. It follows the video for the title track last month.

According to the band “the resulting songs have as much in common with stomping metalcore as old-school punk, vintage screamo and harder-edged pop punk, combining circle pit-inducing bangers with soaring choruses and bridging raw authentic intensity with accessibility.”

Last month the band confirmed they’d split with drummer Brandon Mullins after completing recording sessions for the follow-up to 2014’s Disgusting.

They’re currently on tour in support of Aggressive, and will also appear at Download Festival in Donington on June 11.

Beartooth Aggressive tracklist

Aggressive Hated Loser Fair Weather Friend Burnout Sick of Me Censored Always Dead However You Want It Said Find A Way Rock Is Dead King Of Anything

May 06: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

May 07: Patchogue Emporium, NY

May 08: Rochester American Villain Apparel & Tattoo, NY

May 10: Grand Rapids Stache, MI

May 11: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

May 13: Omaha Slowdown, NE

May 14: DeKalb House Cafe, IL

May 15: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

May 17: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

May 18: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

May 19: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 20: Pawtucket Met, RI

May 21: Schaghticoke Fair, NY

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Derby Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Jun 16: Milan Italy, Legend Club

Jun 19: Trier Jugendzentrum Mergener HOF in Treves, Germany

Jun 20: Colmar le Grillen, France

Jun 21: Villeurbanne CCO, France

Jun 22: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachtof, Germany