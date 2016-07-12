10 more bands announced for Bloodstock 2016

The UK’s premier metal festival has added a whopping ten more bands to its kickass line-up.

Famed for its Thursday night parties, Bloodstock have added a Sumer, Psykosis, Karybdis and Sublime Eyes, who’ll be joining the previously announced opening night headliners Phil Campbell’s All Starr Band.

On the following day, the self-proclaimed space metallers Gloryhammer will be waking up the Bloodstockers nice and early, while Welsh sludgers Hark will be opening the main stage (before Twisted Sister tear it down).

Saturday sees horror metal aficionados The Heretic Order and doomheads Mage storm into the Sophie Lancaster stage, followed by the Finnish melodeath of Whispered and the homegrown heavy metal of Sanguine on Sunday.

Bloodstock takes place August 11-14 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Tickets are available now.