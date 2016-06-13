Beartooth announce UK and Ireland winter tour

Beartooth have announced a UK and Ireland winter tour with Vanna and Fit For A King in support.

The announcement comes just days after the band’s appearance on the Lemmy Stage at Download festival and on the day that they find out whether they have won the Best Breakthrough prize at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods ceremony.

The dates are in support of Beartooth’s second album Aggressive, released earlier this month.

Beartooth say: “UK, we’re coming back for you and we’re bringing our buds Vanna and Fit For A King with us. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday.”

Tickets will be available from 10am on June 15 at the band’s website. And the band will hope new drummer Connor Denis will still be involved when they reach the UK in December.

At Download on Saturday, Beartooth frontman frontman Caleb Shomo and guitarist Kamron Bradbury told TeamRock they hoped to keep Denis in the band for as long as possible.

Shomo said: “He’s a psycho, he crushed it today. Things happen for a reason sometimes and we’re very happy with our situation right now.”

Guitarist Kamron Bradbury added: “As long as he wants to be here for, we’ll be happy to keep him around. He rocks.”

Beartooth are on the road throughout the rest of June, before the winter return to the UK.

Beartooth UK winter tour 2016

Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 09: Leeds Beckett

Dec 10: Glasgow Garage

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz

Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms

Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Dec 16: Dublin The Academy

Dec 17: Belfast Limelight

Jun 15: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Jun 16: Milan Italy, Legend Club

Jun 19: Trier Jugendzentrum Mergener HOF in Treves, Germany

Jun 20: Colmar le Grillen, France

Jun 21: Villeurbanne CCO, France

Jun 22: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachtof, Germany

Beartooth: "How do I describe the last two years? Holy. Shit."