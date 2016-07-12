Zakk Wylde for Pantera? Phil Anselmo on replacing Dimebag

Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo has explained his concerns over staging a reunion with Zakk Wylde in place of late guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott.

The move has been discussed for several years, with Wylde having said he’d take the role if it was offered to him.

Speaking at a fan question-and-answer session last month, Anselmo said: “Zakk is such a badass fucking player, but I think he’s just a different player. Different style.

“Tonality comes into it. He has a different tone than Dime. So there would be so many things to tweak, not to fill Dimebag’s shoes, but actually play Pantera parts.

“There ain’t no filling them fucking shoes.”

The vocalist describes Black Label Society mainman Wylde as “a fucking awesome motherfucker, down to earth, cool as shit,” but adds: “I even said to him after a show, ‘It’s that grip. Nobody had Dimebag’s grip on that axe – nobody.’”

Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, now with Hellyeah, has consistently said a reunion is out of the question after Dimebag’s was shot dead on stage in 2004.

BLOG: Why we should let Pantera Rest In Peace

Ten Things You Didn't Know About Dimebag Darrell