Doug Aldrich 'would love to' work with David Coverdale again

Doug Aldrich says he “would love” to work with David Coverdale again in the future.

Guitarist Aldrich was a member of Coverdale’s Whitesnake from 2002 to 2014 before leaving to spend more time with his family.

And while he has his hands full with his new role in The Dead Daisies, Aldrich says he and Coverdale share a mutual love and respect and that he will always be open to working with the vocalist again.

In an episode of One On One With Mitch Lafon, due to be released later this week, Aldrich says: “I’m there for David if he ever needed anything, whatever I could do.

“I’m part of the family and I know David well enough to know that he feels the same and it would be no problem. But he also likes the challenge of exploring new ground with new people.

“We had some amazing creative times. If he needed me, I would absolutely be there if I was available and I would love to collaborate on something with him again in the future.”

Explaining his decision to leave Whitesnake, Aldrich adds: “I could have stayed, but I really needed to spend time with my family. My son really needed a dad full-time.

“I had to weigh things up and I’m just glad that it was amicable. I love Coverdale and I’m so happy to have been a part of it.”

The Dead Daisies release their third album – and first with Aldrich – on August 5 via SPV. Make Some Noise is the follow-up to 2015’s Revolucion and comes after the band parted ways with Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed earlier this year when the pair joined Guns N’ Roses for their reunion shows.

Aldrich describes Make Some Noise as “a kick in the teeth, straight up, no frills riff rock.”

He adds: “We did it all together, old school, as a new band. We were all equally involved in it. It’s been all five of us, all the time. It’s really old school and for the most part was cut live.”

Later in the year, The Dead Daisies will hit the road with Kiss across the US. Make Some Noise is available for pre-order.

The full interview with Aldrich for One On One With Mitch Lafon is now available on YouTube, iTunes, Podbay and Spreaker, and can be played below.

Jul 14: Bang Your Head Festival, Germany

Jul 15: Kostryzn Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 16: Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Dublin Academy Green Room, Ireland

Jul 21: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 23: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 23: Derby Rock & Blues Custom Show, UK

Jul 24: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 26: Wolverhamptom Slade Rooms, UK

Jul 27: Bingley Arts Centre, UK

Jul 29: Cologne Luxir, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 01: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Aug 02: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Knislinge Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Aug 08: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (with Kiss)

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial Coliseum, IN (with Kiss)

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI (with Kiss)

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL (with Kiss)

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (with Kiss)

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA (with Kiss)

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY (with Kiss)

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA (with Kiss)

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Kiss)

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME (with Kiss)

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT (with Kiss)

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA (with Kiss)

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV (with Kiss)

Oct 08: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

Oct 09: Saitama Loud Park 16, Japan

