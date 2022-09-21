Banco del Mutuo Soccorso share new music video for La Pianura Rossa

Legendary Italian prog rockers Banco del Mutuo Soccorso have shared a brand new music video for La Pianura Rossa which you can watch below.

La Pianura Rossa is taken from the band's upcoming album Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 23.

Released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the release of the band's self-titled debut album, founding member and keyboard player Vittorio Nocenzi has been working on this new album’s musical concept for years together with his son Michelangelo and lyricist Paolo Logli. Narrating a real 16th century poem by Ludovico Ariosto through different songs and describing the facts and the ideals was a mountain to climb.

"The Orlando Furioso poem is such a marvellous book that has been written some 500 years but yet it is so modern," he says. "We choose to shoot the video in the beautiful Palazzo Chigi’s Parkin Ariccia (near Rome), such a perfect location for the narration of stories of princesses, knights, weapons, and love!

"For the shooting we opted for a XVIII aviary because of its own architecture reminding of castles and legends from the past . Most definitely the best possible location for our album Orlando - The Shapes of Love. This is a song that perfectly describes Banco’s electric energy and I’m confident this one song would become a band’s classic tune loved by fans."

Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore sees the band sticking to singing in their native Italian, although English translations of the lyrics will included in the artwork, along with the original Italian lyrics. In addition to that the band will post a detailed explanation of the whole concept and the album’s narration on their website.

The band have previously streamed Cadere O Volare.

Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD and as a digital album.

Pre-order Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore.