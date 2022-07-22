Stream Banco del Mutuo Soccorso's new single Cadere O Volare

Banco del Mutuo Soccorso have shared their new single Cadere O Volare ahead of the release of Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore. The grand concept album, which celebrates their 50th anniversary, is due out via InsideOut on September 23.

The ambitious piece is based on the 16th century epic, Orlando Furioso, by Ludovico Ariosto and it's something the Italian band's composer and keyboard player has been working on for several years with his son Michelangelo and lyricist Paolo Logli.

Says Nocenzi,“Cadere O Volare represents a perfect manifesto of what Orlando’s poem concept stands for: the shapes of love either as a narration and musical contents. The poem’s narrative is fully described in the lyrics: two messengers arrive simultaneously at Christian camp, one announcing the paladin soldiers had been attacked by Saracens and need immediate help to be saved while the other messenger announces that Princess Angelica had been kidnapped by violent men and need to be rescued!

"This song describes the key topic in Orlando’s love for Angelica: the most important emperor’s paladin is asked by destiny to make a crucial choice between his code of honour and his love for Angelica."

He continues, "Musically speaking this one song perfectly represents the whole Orlando concept album. It is a perfect synthesis of this album, equally divided into great rhythmic sections and moments where the focus is on melody and harmonies. Cadere O Volare is also a perfect example of the variety in arrangements. Ranging from symphonic intro to the electric guitar, followed by the keyboard’s compelling duel in the second part of the song.”

Orlando's story unfolds across 15 tracks, which are – as with 2019's comeback album, Transiberiana – sung in Italian although English translations will be included in the artwork so non-Italian speakers can still follow the lyrics.

Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore will be available as as a limited Digipak CD, gatefold double LP/CD and digital album. Pre-orders are now open.

Watch the lyric video for Cadere O Volare below.

Tracklisting

1. Proemio (cover version)

2. La Pianura Rossa

3. Serve Orlando Adesso

4. Non Mi Spaventa Più L'amore

5. Non Serve Tremare

6. Le Anime Deserte Del Mondo

7. L'isola Felice

8. La Maldicenza

9. Cadere O Volare

10. Il Paladino

11. L'Amore Accade

12. Non Credere Alla Luna

13. Moon Suite

14. Come È Successo Che Sei Qui

15. Cosa Vuol Dire Per Sempre