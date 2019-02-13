Banco Del Mutuo Soccorso sign with InsideOut

Legendary Italian prog rockers Banco Del Mutuo Soccorso have signed a worldwide record deal with InsideOut Music/Sony and will release their first studio album in 25 years. Transiberiana will be released on April 26.

"I’m happy after working such a long time on this new Banco del Mutuo Soccorso album for InsideOut," keyboard player and singer Vittorio Nocenzi told Prog. "It fills me with joy and satisfaction as I was truly inspired from the very beginning! For too many years, the band was only dedicated to live performances, so it was about time we would go back to composing, playing and producing new stuff!

"By choosing the Transiberiana concept for this new piece of work, there are two main issues I’d like to point out: first the new Banco line up consisting of great musicians and great people, secondly, the presence of my two sons in the project: Michelangelo co-writing the album and Mario Valerio, who took care of a marketing and communication strategy related to it. These two elements have been the best gifts I could possibly imagine to receive! And this is an extra motivation if ever needed to do my best for reaching our goals.

"I can only wish fans will enjoy this incredible project and look forward to see them live when we will go out to perform the album and classic Banco-tracks around the globe with Filippo Marcheggiani (lead guitar), Nicola Di Già (rhythm guitar), Fabio Moresco (drums), Marco Capozi (bass), our singer Tony D’Alessio and myself!”

Banco del Mutuo Soccorso (which translates to “Bank of Mutual Relief”) were formed in Rome, Italy back in 1969 and influenced by the likes of Gentle Giant, Genesis, Jethro Tull and Emerson, Lake & Palmer. Their last album, 13, was released back in 1994.

Fulltracklisting is:

1. Stelle sulla terra

2. L'imprevisto

3. La discesa dal treno

4. L'assalto dei lupi

5. Campi di Fragole

6. Lo sciamano

7. Eterna Transiberiana

8. I ruderi del gulag

9. Lasciando alle spalle

10. Il grande bianco

11. Oceano: Strade di sale