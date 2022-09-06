Banco del Mutuo Soccorso release video for new track La Pianura Rossa

Italian prog legends Banco del Mutuo Soccorso have shared a video for brand new track La Pianura Rossa which you can watch below.

Te track is taken from the band's upcoming album Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 23. This year Banco celebrate their 50th anniversary.

"La pianura rossa/Red plain was actually the very first song composed for this new album some nine years ago as we started conceiving and writing Orlando : le forme dell’amore/The shapes of love," comments founding member and keyboard player Vittorio Nocenzi.

"That is the reason why this song has a very special meaning to us. It was originally titled The War as it describes the battle for water between Christians and Saracens in a dried out Mediterranean Sea. A parallel with the story narrated in the Ludovico Ariosto’s poem Orlando Furioso.

"This second single comes ahead of the album release on September 23 and after such a long time since the beginning of this journey we are so excited to have all our fans to listen to this new material.”

The new album sees the band sticking to singing in their native Italian, although English translations of the lyrics will included in the artwork, along with the original Italian lyrics. In addition to that the band will post a detailed explanation of the whole concept and the album’s narration on their website.

The band have previously streamed Cadere O Volare.

Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD and as a digital album.

Pre-order Orlando: Le Forme dell’Amore.