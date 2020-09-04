Ayreon release lyric video for This Human Equation

Ayreon have released a new lyric video for This Human Equation. The song is taken from the band's upcoming double album Transitus which will be released through Music Theories Recordings on September 25. You can watch the video in full below.

"Here is the 3rd groovy lyric video from the new Ayreon album, highlighting the lovely Simone Simons as the ruthless but deceptively cute Angel of Death in Transitus," expalins Ayreon mainman Arjen Lucassen. "I also love the priceless introduction by our favorite doctor, Tom Baker. And yes Ayreonauts... there are several clues to the intricate Ayreon mythology, besides the obvious reference in the title: THIS HUMAN EQUATION!"

As for the wider album, Lucassen adds: “When I started this I just had no idea that it was going to take me this long! It took about three years from start to finish, and it pushed me out of my comfort zone musically and creatively.

“But I always need that challenge. The harder it is, the more fun for me to work on it! This is without a doubt the most cinematic and outrageous album I’ve ever done."

Transitus will be released on 2CD, 2LP gatefold red transparent vinyl, and a 48-page Earbook which includes 5 discs – the album on 2CD, a CD of instrumental versions, a CD of guide vocal versions, and a DVD with will include a behind the scenes video, a 5.1 audio and hi-def stereo mix of the album.

The release will be accompanied by a 28-page graphic novel by artist Felix Vega, which will also be included in the 2LP version.

Pre-order Transitus.