Watch Ayreon’s epic new live video for Twisted Coil featuring Damien Wilson

Ayreon have a released brand new video for a live version of Twisted Coil, featuring Damien Wilson.

The song is taken from the Dutch band’s upcoming triple live album, Electric Castle Live And Other Tales.

The album was recorded over four nights at Tilburg’s 013 venue in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Ayreon’s third album, Into The Electric Castle. The shows saw the album performed in its entirity with guest musicians including former Marillion singer Fish and Anneke Van Giersbergen.

Electric Castle Live And Other Tales will be released on March 27 through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on 3LP/2CD and DVD/Blu-ray.

Ayreon: Electric Castle Live And Other Tales

1. Welcome to the New Dimension

2. Isis and Osiris

3. Amazing Flight

4. Time Beyond Time

5. The Decision Tree

6. Tunnel of Light

7. Across the Rainbow Bridge

8. The Garden of Emotions

9. Valley of the Queens

10. The Castle Hall

11. Tower of Hope

12. Cosmic Fusion

13. Robby Valentine

14. The Mirror Maze

15. Evil Devolution

16. The Two Gates

17. Forever of the Stars

18. Another Time, Another Space

19. Shores of India

20. Ashes

21. Out In The Real World

22. Twisted Coil

23. Kayleigh

24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin

25. Songs of the Oceans