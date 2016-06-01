Ayreon reveal Day Two: Isolation live performance

Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon have revealed their live performance of Day Two: Isolation from upcoming DVD The Theater Equation.

Based on 2004 studio album The Human Equation, it was filmed last year in the Netherlands and features an all-star cast headed by James LaBrie of Dream Theater.

Lucassen recently said: “I am amazed and touched by how hard everyone worked, and how much love and care they generously gave to make it all happen. Sometimes the dream becomes reality.”

The Theater Equation is released on June 17 via InsideOut.

Ayreon: The Theater Equation cast

James LaBrie as Me

Devon Graves as Agony

Heather Findlay as Love

Eric Clayton as Reason

Magnus Ekwall as Pride

Marcela Bovio as Wife

Irene Jansen as Passion

Anneke van Giersbergen as Fear

Jermain van der Bogt (Wudstik) as Best Friend

Mike Mills as Rage/Father

Nienke Verboom as Nurse

Peter Moltmaker as Doctor

Anita van der Hoeven as Mom

Ayreon’s Human Equation comes to life