Ayreon reveal Day Two: Isolation live performance

Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon have revealed their live performance of Day Two: Isolation from upcoming DVD The Theater Equation.
Based on 2004 studio album The Human Equation, it was filmed last year in the Netherlands and features an all-star cast headed by James LaBrie of Dream Theater.
Lucassen recently said: “I am amazed and touched by how hard everyone worked, and how much love and care they generously gave to make it all happen. Sometimes the dream becomes reality.”
The Theater Equation is released on June 17 via InsideOut.
- Frost* release promo for Numbers
- 10 examples of the supernatural genius of Jaco Pastorius
- Steve Hackett in The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway live video
- Rick Wakeman: the conversations that leave Rick Close To The Edge!
Ayreon: The Theater Equation cast
James LaBrie as Me
Devon Graves as Agony
Heather Findlay as Love
Eric Clayton as Reason
Magnus Ekwall as Pride
Marcela Bovio as Wife
Irene Jansen as Passion
Anneke van Giersbergen as Fear
Jermain van der Bogt (Wudstik) as Best Friend
Mike Mills as Rage/Father
Nienke Verboom as Nurse
Peter Moltmaker as Doctor
Anita van der Hoeven as Mom