Ayreon’s Human Equation comes to life

Ayreon album The Human Equation will come to life as a theatre show in the Netherlands this autumn, starring original vocalist James LaBrie.

The Dream Theater frontman is joined by Heather Findlay, Anneke van Giersbergen and others at the Nieuwe Luxor, Rotterdam, on September 18, 19 and 20.

Arjen Lucassen’s 2004 concept release tells the story of Me, whose emotions have taken over his subconscious following a car crash, and turned his mind into a “frightening and bizarre world.”

Lucassen – who hardly ever plays live but broke his own rule for a run of shows with Giersbergan this month – acts as special advisor to the show, which is being run by his former manager Yvette Boertje.

Tickets only remain for the early show on September 19, which takes place at 3pm. Find out more.

Cast

James LaBrie: Me

Devon Graves: Agony

Heather Findlay: Love

Eric Clayton: Reason

Magnus Ekwall: Pride

Marcela Bovio: Wife

Irene Jansen: Passion

Anneke van Giersbergen: Fear

Jermain van der Bogt (Wudstik): Best Friend

Mike Mills: Rage, Father

Nienke Verboom: Nurse

Peter Moltmaker: Doctor

Anita van der Hoeven: Mom

Band

Ed Warby: drums

Jeroen Goossens: flute, woodwind

Johan van Stratum: bass

Maaike Peterse: cello

Ben Mathot: violin

Marcel Coenen: guitar

Freek Gielen: guitar

Erik van Ittersum: keyboard

Ruben Wijga: keyboard

Epic Rock Choir