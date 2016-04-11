Ayreon to launch Theater Equation DVD

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has announced the release of a live concert DVD based on his 2004 album The Human Equation.
Entitled The Theater Equation, it was filmed last year in Rotterdam and features Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie alongside Heather Findlay, Anneke van Giersbergen and others, plus a 19-piece rock choir.
The story follows lead character Me (LaBrie), an immoral businessman who battles against the personas of his emotions while in a coma after a car crash. Meanwhile, his closest friends hope he’ll recover – while never discovering the truth behind the supposed accident.
Lucassen, who was special advisor to the production but did not take part, says: “Even today I’m amazed and touched by how hard everyone worked, and how much love and care they gave to make it all happen. Sometimes the dream becomes reality!”
The Theater Equation will be released on June 17 via InsideOut, subtitled in nine languages and including nearly 90 minutes of additional material. It’s to be available in four-disc deluxe artbook, three-disc digipak, Blu-ray and download formats. More details will be revealed in due course.
Ayreon: The Theater Equation cast
James LaBrie as Me
Devon Graves as Agony
Heather Findlay as Love
Eric Clayton as Reason
Magnus Ekwall as Pride
Marcela Bovio as Wife
Irene Jansen as Passion
Anneke van Giersbergen as Fear
Jermain van der Bogt (Wudstik) as Best Friend
Mike Mills as Rage/Father
Nienke Verboom as Nurse
Peter Moltmaker as Doctor
Anita van der Hoeven as Mom
Ayreon band
Ed Warby: drums
Jeroen Goossens: flutes and woodwind
Johan van Stratum: bass
Maaike Peterse: cello
Ben Mathot: violin
Marcel Coenen: guitars
Freek Gielen: guitars
Erik van Ittersum: keyboards
Ruben Wijga: keyboards
Epic Rock Choir
First Look - Arjen Lucassen’s The Theater Equation live in Holland