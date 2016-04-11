Ayreon to launch Theater Equation DVD

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has announced the release of a live concert DVD based on his 2004 album The Human Equation.

Entitled The Theater Equation, it was filmed last year in Rotterdam and features Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie alongside Heather Findlay, Anneke van Giersbergen and others, plus a 19-piece rock choir.

The story follows lead character Me (LaBrie), an immoral businessman who battles against the personas of his emotions while in a coma after a car crash. Meanwhile, his closest friends hope he’ll recover – while never discovering the truth behind the supposed accident.

Lucassen, who was special advisor to the production but did not take part, says: “Even today I’m amazed and touched by how hard everyone worked, and how much love and care they gave to make it all happen. Sometimes the dream becomes reality!”

The Theater Equation will be released on June 17 via InsideOut, subtitled in nine languages and including nearly 90 minutes of additional material. It’s to be available in four-disc deluxe artbook, three-disc digipak, Blu-ray and download formats. More details will be revealed in due course.

Ayreon: The Theater Equation cast

James LaBrie as Me

Devon Graves as Agony

Heather Findlay as Love

Eric Clayton as Reason

Magnus Ekwall as Pride

Marcela Bovio as Wife

Irene Jansen as Passion

Anneke van Giersbergen as Fear

Jermain van der Bogt (Wudstik) as Best Friend

Mike Mills as Rage/Father

Nienke Verboom as Nurse

Peter Moltmaker as Doctor

Anita van der Hoeven as Mom

Ayreon band

Ed Warby: drums

Jeroen Goossens: flutes and woodwind

Johan van Stratum: bass

Maaike Peterse: cello

Ben Mathot: violin

Marcel Coenen: guitars

Freek Gielen: guitars

Erik van Ittersum: keyboards

Ruben Wijga: keyboards

Epic Rock Choir

