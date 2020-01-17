Avenged Sevenfold to reissue 2008’s Live In The LBC and Diamonds In The Rough

Avenged Sevenfold are to reissue their 2008 DVD/CD Live In The LBC and Diamonds In The Rough later this year on digital and vinyl platforms.

Diamonds In The Rough took the form of a compilation CD that included b-sides that were recorded during sessions for the band’s self-titled debut album, while Live In The LBC was filmed at Avenged Sevenfold’s show at Long Beach Arena in 2008.

Diamonds In The Rough will be released on February 7 and features five new tracks, including Set Me Free which can be listened to below. It was originally recorded for the Hail To the King album, but never previously released. The other four songs are St. James, 4AM, Lost It All and a cover of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

Live In The LBC will launch on vinyl on March 6 – with both titles published through Warner Records.

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows says: "It’s very typical of musicians to write 20 to 30 songs for a particular album. Most of the time, they take the best of the bunch and call it a day, discarding the rest.

“We have never written like that. We don’t usually finish songs unless they are fulfilling a purpose. The one exception to this was during the self-titled era. We were experimenting with our sound, producing ourselves and we had no one to reel us in.

“Eventually, the unreleased songs from these sessions were released under the name Diamonds In The Rough. We've heard the demand from many fans that want to stream the album and we wanted to make it special. So, we have remastered the album and added some hard to find tracks.

“We even found an unreleased track from the Hail To The King sessions that we think you will enjoy.”

Both Diamonds In The Rough and Live In The LBC are now available to pre-order. Find full tracklists below.

Avenged Sevenfold: Diamonds In The Rough

1. Demons

2. Girl I Know

3. Crossroads

4. Flash Of The Blade (Iron Maiden Cover)

5. Until The End

6. Tension

7. Walk (Pantera Cover)

8. The Fight

9. Dancing Dead

10. Almost Easy (CLA Mix)

11. Afterlife (Alternate Version)

Additional tracks added to new expanded version

1. St. James (bonus track on Hail To The King limited edition)

2. Set Me Free (unreleased; recorded during the Hail To The King sessions)

3. 4 AM (B-side on the Welcome to the Family EP)

4. Lost It All (Bonus track on Japanese edition of Nightmare)

5. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

Avenged Sevenfold: Live In The LBC

1. Critical Acclaim

2. Second Heartbeat

3. Afterlife

4. Beast and the Harlot

5. Scream

6. Seize the Day

7. Walk

8. Bat Country

9. Almost Easy

10. Gunslinger

11. Unholy Confessions

12. A Little Piece of Heaven