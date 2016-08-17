Avenged Sevenfold announce free show in Minneapolis

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a free show in Minneapolis tomorrow night (August 18).
The band decided to organise a small gig for 1500 lucky fans on a first-come, first-served basis at the city’s First Avenue venue to “get the blood flowing” ahead of their sold-out concert with Metallica and Volbeat at Minneapolis’ brand new US Bank Stadium on Saturday night (August 20).
They say: “We got into Minneapolis a little bit early and decided we wanted to play a small gig to get the blood flowing again. We called up the world famous First Avenue and asked if we could play a free show tomorrow night, and they said yes.
“So, there you have it. Doors open at 7pm and we will play around 9pm. There will be no tickets for this show.
“We will allow the first 1,500 people that are lined up inside. There is no designated time to start lining up. Remember, this is a free show so come on down and have some fun with us.”
Avenged Sevenfold have been working on the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King with new drummer Brooks Wackerman – following an attempt to walk out on their contract with their record label Warner Bros earlier this year.
The band are also set to tour extensively over the coming months. They have a US trek planned with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar next month, they’ll tour the UK with Disturbed and In Flames next January and then hit mainland Europe with Disturbed and Chevelle in February.
Avenged Sevenfold tour dates 2016⁄17
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN
Aug 21: Denver Fiddlers Green Amphitheater, CO
Sep 12: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS
Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH
Sep 17: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT
Sep 18: Chester Talen Energy Stadium, PA
Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN
Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Motor Speedway, TX
Sep 25: Houston NRG Park, TX
Oct 01: Louisville Champions Park, KY
Oct 02: Janesville Southern Wisconsin Regional AIrport, WI
Oct 23: Sacramaneto Discovery Park, CA
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena
Jan 16: Manchester Arena
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 21: London O2 Arena
Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway
