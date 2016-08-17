Avenged Sevenfold announce free show in Minneapolis

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a free show in Minneapolis tomorrow night (August 18).

The band decided to organise a small gig for 1500 lucky fans on a first-come, first-served basis at the city’s First Avenue venue to “get the blood flowing” ahead of their sold-out concert with Metallica and Volbeat at Minneapolis’ brand new US Bank Stadium on Saturday night (August 20).

They say: “We got into Minneapolis a little bit early and decided we wanted to play a small gig to get the blood flowing again. We called up the world famous First Avenue and asked if we could play a free show tomorrow night, and they said yes.

“So, there you have it. Doors open at 7pm and we will play around 9pm. There will be no tickets for this show.

“We will allow the first 1,500 people that are lined up inside. There is no designated time to start lining up. Remember, this is a free show so come on down and have some fun with us.”

Avenged Sevenfold have been working on the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King with new drummer Brooks Wackerman – following an attempt to walk out on their contract with their record label Warner Bros earlier this year.

The band are also set to tour extensively over the coming months. They have a US trek planned with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar next month, they’ll tour the UK with Disturbed and In Flames next January and then hit mainland Europe with Disturbed and Chevelle in February.

A7x Minneapolis show

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 21: Denver Fiddlers Green Amphitheater, CO

Sep 12: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Sep 17: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Sep 18: Chester Talen Energy Stadium, PA

Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Motor Speedway, TX

Sep 25: Houston NRG Park, TX

Oct 01: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 02: Janesville Southern Wisconsin Regional AIrport, WI

Oct 23: Sacramaneto Discovery Park, CA

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

