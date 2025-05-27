Iron Maiden have played the first show of their 50th-Anniversary Run For Your Lives Tour. The band completed a 17-song set at the 12,500-capacity Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, and packed it with songs they haven't played in years.

Maiden opened with four songs from the Paul Di'Anno era in Murders In The Rue Morgue (which hasn't been played since the Eddie Rips Up the World tour 20 years ago, Wrathchild, Killers (a song the band haven't played this century) and Phantom Of The Opera.

Elsewhere, there was a return to the set for the much-loved epic Rime Of The Ancient Mariner for the first time in 15 years, while other returnees included The Clairvoyant, Powerslave, 2 Minutes To Midnight and Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son. Full setlist below.

Despite Iron Maiden urging fans to keep their phones in their pockets during the tour, fan-shot video from the first show is already online (below)

Maiden return to the Sportaréna in Budapest for a second show tomorrow tonight (May 29), before travelling to the Czech Republic and a booking at Prague's Letnany Airport. Full dates below.

More Run For Your Lives dates outside of Europe are expected to be announced soon, with the tour set to extend into 2026. A 50th-anniversary Maiden documentary film will come out later this year.

Iron Maiden setlist: Papp László Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Murders in the Rue Morgue

Wrathchild

Killers

Phantom of the Opera

The Number of the Beast

The Clairvoyant

Powerslave

2 Minutes to Midnight

Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Run to the Hills

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

The Trooper

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Iron Maiden

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Encore

Aces High

Fear of the Dark

Wasted Years

Iron Maiden # Intro + First song - Rum For Your Lifes World Tour 2025 Budapest (2025-05-27) - YouTube Watch On

Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast. 2025.05.27. Budapest - YouTube Watch On

Murders In The Rue Morgue - Iron Maiden Live - Run For Your Lifes World Tour 2025 - YouTube Watch On

May 28: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium≠

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 20: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Jul 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date