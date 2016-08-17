Watch Zoltan Bathory crash his monster truck

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory is seen in a video crashing his Knucklehead monster truck.

He lost control of the giant vehicle during a turn and rolled it during an appearance at the Rocky Mountain Raceway in Salt Lake City, Utah.

But he wasn’t injured – and later said: “I broke the fourlink bar so it buckled when I turned. Big crash. Alive is good.”

Ahead of the incident the band released a race preview video, in which Bathory predicted how he’d drive: “Big jump, wall is coming, oh shit, oh shit, brake!”

The Knucklehead truck was conceived when the guitarist met Monster Jam Free Style world champion Jimmy Creten in 2013, and first rolled into action the following year.

Five Finger Death Punch are in the process of recording their seventh album. They appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK next weekend before heading out on a US tour starting on September 9 and ending on November 18.